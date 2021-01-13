'Tamasok' campaign seeks safe return to schools by providing hygiene stands, kits

AMMAN — With the aim of ensuring a safe return to schools, Tamasok campaign (in Arabic "cohesion") distributes hygiene stands and kits to schools in 11 governorates, in addition to orienting teachers on health protocols related to COVID-19.

Implemented by Mercy Corps in partnership with the Network for Social Cohesion and Negotiation Skills, Tamasok campaign aims to increase awareness of school personnel, according to a Mercy Corps statement sent to The Jordan Times.

The campaign also aims to promote hygiene practices among more than 5,400 teachers in target schools, which they would share with students, the statement said.

“This campaign was launched on December 17 to integrate resilience into the schools reopening process, through conducting awareness-raising sessions and distributing hygiene kits to staff,” Tamasok campaign’s team leader Eman Darabseh told The Jordan Times over the phone on Wednesday.

“Tamasok will provide each targeted school with two hygiene stands and two thermometres,” she added.

She also said that until now, the number of beneficiaries reached 3,750, and the numbers of activities conducted are 25 in 25 areas.

She noted that the campaign's ultimate goals is to promote hygiene practices among more than 5,400 school personnel in 110 schools.

The Mercy Corps programme involves conducting apprenticeships aimed to acquire employable skills for 260 job opportunities across five governorates, the statement wrote.

The campaign is also designed to “support 25 businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, through small grants”.

The Network for Social Cohesion and Negotiation Skills is a national NGO with over 650 community leaders, representing 39 high tension communities in 11 governorates across the Kingdom, read the statement.

“Community leaders have been distributing informational flyers approved by both national and international health agencies, clarifying a set of preventive guidelines that limit the spread of the pandemic,” the statement added.

The campaign is part of the Leadership and Community Development Programme funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.