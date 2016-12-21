Suspect detained after Tuesday’s operation confesses to financing Karak terror cell, source says

AMMAN — Although the security operation in Karak concluded late Tuesday, a force was still deployed in the area for security purposes and to deal with any lawless activities, according to an official source.

The source told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that four security personnel died in the operation, which also resulted in 12 injuries.

He identified the dead as Warrant Officer Mohammad Jizawi, Sgt. Mihrib Rweili and Sgt. Khalil Dhrous of the Gendarmerie Department, and Officer Ahmad Oudat of the Public Security Department (PSD).

The 12 injured in the raid comprised seven PSD personnel, three gendarmes, a Civil Defence Department officer and one civilian who happened to be in the area during the operation, the source said, noting that all the injured were taken to hospital.

The raid resulted in the killing of a terrorist and the arrest of another who, during preliminary questioning, confessed to his affiliation to the terror cell that targeted Karak Castle and Qatraneh on Sunday.

The arrested suspect also confessed to buying weapons and financing the cell, the security source told Petra, noting that the investigation is still ongoing.

The security force seized weapons and ammunition found in possession of the terrorists.