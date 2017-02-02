‘Suspect confesses to firing gun into air while drunk’

AMMAN — Preventive Security Department personnel have arrested a man who reportedly fired into the air twice “for no reason” on the capital’s Gardens (Wasfi Tal) Street, the Public Security Department’s (PSD) media centre said on Thursday.

The PSD said in a statement that it received an anonymous complaint two weeks ago alleging that someone fired into the air while driving on Gardens Street, though without injuring anyone.

A few days later, the same suspect again fired several shots in the same area, which prompted security agents to collect evidence, such as empty bullet casings, from the area.

An investigation team from the capital’s Preventive Security Department was tasked with identifying the shooter and arresting him.

The PSD said the investigation and evidence-gathering led to the identification of the suspect and his arrest.

The suspect subsequently confessed to firing while he was drunk.

Security officers seized two weapons in the suspect’s possession, the PSD said, noting that the investigation is still ongoing.

Also in Amman, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) personnel have arrested a man suspected of involvement in the robbery of a grocery store in the capital’s Nasser neighbourhood, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Thursday.

CID personnel arrested the suspect after an investigation showed conclusively his involvement in the case, alongside an accomplice who is still at large, Petra reported.

The Northern Region CID have also arrested three people whom they believe were involved in setting citizens’ vehicles ablaze in Jerash, 48km north of Amman, Petra reported on Thursday.

CID personnel began their investigation after receiving complaints from citizens, leading to identifying the suspects and arresting them.