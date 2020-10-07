Survey assesses Jordanians’ view on vaccines, elections

AMMAN — A majority of Jordanians, 72 per cent, trust the vaccines offered in the Kingdom for epidemics, including smallpox, measles and seasonal flu, while 60 per cent believe that available vaccines are safe and effective, according to an opinion poll.

The poll was conducted by the Department of Public Opinion Polls and Surveys affiliated with the Centre for Strategic Studies at the University of Jordan, addressing pressing issues currently facing Jordan, notably COVID-19 vaccine, distance learning and the upcoming parliamentary elections, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The survey, part of the “Jordan Street Pulse” series, revealed that 80 per cent of respondents feel that the situation in Jordan is moving in the wrong direction, 7 per cent said that it is heading in the right direction, while 16 per cent remain uncertain.

Eighty-six per cent of Jordanians know about the seasonal flu vaccine, which is given to lessen the severity of flu during winter, while 95 per cent believe that COVID-19 vaccines may soon be developed by different companies in various countries, according to the study.

Sixteen per cent of respondents believe that COVID-19 vaccines will be safe and effective, 36 per cent said the vaccines will be unsafe and ineffective, while 48 per cent said that they have no idea about the safety and effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines.

The survey revealed that 51 per cent of Jordanians reject to take COVID-19 vaccine when it is available, while 25 per cent said that they will take the vaccine, and 24 per cent said that they are uncertain.

Mistrust of vaccine among 65 per cent of Jordanians is attributed to their lack of trust in the vaccine and false protection, while 18 per cent see that the vaccine carries risks.

The poll also showed that 55 per cent of respondents are content with the performance of epidemiological investigation teams, but 64 per cent see that medical services provided by public healthcare centres and hospitals have got worse due to their focus on the fight against the pandemic.

Responding to a question on the solution to halt the outbreak of the virus, 43 per cent believe that stiffer penalties for those who violate public safety measures and physical distancing are the best solutions, 27 per cent believe that the solution is a comprehensive curfew and 12 per cent believe that taking the vaccine once it is available would be the best option to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The survey also revealed that 52 per cent of respondents are for the return of students to schools, Petra added.

Regarding participation the upcoming parliamentary elections, half of the respondents affirmed that they will not vote, while only 28 per cent said that they will participate.

On the reasons behind voter apathy, 40 per cent of Jordanians said they would not participate because they did not trust Parliament, 23 per cent said they lack confidence in the integrity of the election and 15 per cent said that there are no efficient candidates, Petra reported.