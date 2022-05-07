Sunday last day for submitting tax statements

AMMAN — The Income and Sales Tax Department stressed that taxpayers who failed to submit their tax statements for the 2021 fiscal year can still submit their statement electronically on Sunday.

The department said that this period is still legal to do so and does not entail any fines as the last day of the legal period was an official holiday and that the first workday after the period is considered a continuation of the period as per the Income Tax Law, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The department called on taxpayers to submit their tax statement to avoid fines of 0.004 of the due amount for each week or part of a week of delay.