Study calls for increased support for business culture among Jordanian women

AMMAN — The Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation on Tuesday issued a study calling for an increase in the support of the business culture among Jordanian women, recommending the development of programmes aimed at enhancing women's confidence to become entrepreneurs.

Conducted through the small- and medium-sized enterprises observatory, the study found the rate of pioneer activity in early stages among Jordanian women to be the lowest in the Arab region, with only a 3.3 per cent of the women aged 18-64 years old being engaged with entrepreneurial activities.

In addition, the report identified a decline in the entrepreneurial intentions of women in the period between 2009 and 2016, which resulted in a reduction of the existing business rate in the Kingdom by a 2.5 per cent over the same period.

The lack of guarantees in the access to financial resources was the reason for most of the surveyed women to not start a business according to the study, while a 42 per cent reported fear of failure as the main reason preventing them from pursuing business.

The absence of functional incentives such as maternity leave, healthcare, retirement and job security was also among the most influential factors affecting the overall entrepreneurial activity in Jordan, according to the report.

“We must stop blaming the cultural and traditional beliefs for the lack of female engagement in employment in general,” core member of local NGO SADAQA Saha Aloul told The Jordan Times in a recent interview, noting that “there are many other factors preventing women from becoming both employees and entrepreneurs, and we should recognise them and work hand in hand with the government to overcome them and create better working environments”.

Asked about the climate for female entrepreneurship in the Kingdom, Aloul noted that “women entrepreneurs fall in the same umbrella as working women, and they are all facing the same structural barriers”.

“Lack of daycare for their children, lower wages and absence of transportation means are some of the barriers that most female workers experience, but entrepreneurs face even more challenges than the regular employee,” Aloul added, expressing that “working women in Jordan are still fighting an upheld battle.”

In light of the findings, the study recommended an increase in micro loans guarantee programmes, as well as the allocation of more financial support funds for industrial projects based in the governorates of Irbid and Zarqa in order to open new markets.

The study also emphasised the need for policies aimed at the promotion of leadership among women in the youngest and eldest age groups, noting that the highest percentage of the total leading activity was found within the age group between 35 and 44 years old, while a lower level of leadership was identified among the age groups of 18-24 and 55-64 years old.