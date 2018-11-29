Star Wars' latest instalment wraps up shoot at Wadi Rum

AMMAN — Scenes from the awaited ninth instalment in the famous Star Wars saga were shot in Wadi Rum recently, a statement released Wednesday by The Royal Film Commission (RFC) said.

“Wadi Rum is breathtakingly beautiful and the perfect location for our film," American director and executive producer of the Star “Wars Episode IX”, J.J. Abrams, who launched the Star Wars sequel trilogy with “The Force Awakens” in 2015, was quoted as saying in the statement.

"I feel extremely fortunate to have been able to shoot in Jordan. Between the warm welcome from the government and the dedication and hard work of the local film professionals, we couldn’t have had a better experience. We are enormously grateful,” Abrams added.

Part of one of the highest-grossing media franchises in the world, the new Star Wars film benefitted from the Jordan Film Incentive Programme, the RFC said, which provides cash rebates for films shot in the Kingdom.

During the three-week shoot, the production worked with more than 250 Jordanian crews across every department including camera, costume, creatures, special effects and stunts.

The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army provided logistical support as well, according to the RFC.

“I… want to thank the Royal Film Commission Jordan, and the Army, whose tremendous support has been invaluable and helped make this shoot possible,” producer Kathleen Kennedy said.

"The unique, timeless and diverse landscape of Jordan, along with its highly motivated production crews, makes it an ideal destination for filming. Having the latest episode of Star Wars shot here is a true testament to that," HRH Prince Ali, chairman of the board of commissioners of the RFC, was quoted as saying in the statement.

"As a lifelong fan, it is a great honour! May the force be with you!" the Prince added.

Jordan has become a popular destination for filmmakers in the recent years, with more than 110 local and foreign feature films being shot in the Kingdom, the RFC told The Jordan Times in previous remarks.

Wadi Rum in particular was featured in several films, notably 2015’s “the Martian”, and more recently Disney’s “Aladdin”, scheduled to be released in 2019.

Principal photography of Episode IX began in August 2018 at Pinewood Studios in London, England. Release of the film is scheduled for December 2019, according to the statement.