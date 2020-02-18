Stakeholders urge establishment of rehab centres for juveniles detained in drug-related incidents

AMMAN — As the number of juveniles detained for drug-related incidents in the Kingdom grows, calls are increasing for creating specialised juvenile rehab centres for addiction.

According to figures from the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND), 532 drug-related juvenile cases, 11 of which involved girls and young women, were registered in 2019, while only 366 cases were referred to the judiciary in 2018.

Of the total cases from last year, 448 were for drug use charges, 84 for trafficking and 43 involved those who had been arrested on drug-related charges before.

AND Director Brig. Gen. Anwar Tarawneh on Tuesday stressed that the department offers treatment for those who want it, without any legal repercussions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Tarawneh also called on related authorities to establish a specialised juvenile rehab centre for addiction, pointing out that detainees in juvenile centres affiliated with the Ministry of Social Development receive medical treatment via the addiction treatment centre affiliated with AND through treatment programmes implemented by their families, without being admitted to AND's rehab centre.

Mahmoud Horout, head of the Juvenile Department at the Ministry of Social Development, said that juvenile detention centres lack specialised addiction treatment centres, urging development of such centres.

He highlighted the ministry's role in offering social and psychological support, noting that medical treatment is the responsibility of the Health Ministry.