SSC still investigating ‘sedition case’

AMMAN — The State Security Court’s (SSC) prosecution office is still investigating what is known as the “sedition case” involving a former royal court chief and other defendants, their attorneys said on Monday.

Former minister Bassem Awadallah, Sharif Hassan Bin Zeid and other suspects in the case were arrested in April for “security reasons”.

“We visited the SSC prosecution office today and were informed that the charge sheet is still not ready,” former SSC judge Mohammad Afif, who became a lawyer after retirement, told The Jordan Times.

Afif is heading a team of lawyers who will represent Awadallah in the case.

Meanwhile, lawyer Ala Khasawneh, who is representing Sharif Bin Zeid, told The Jordan Times that once the charge sheet is ready, it will be referred to the SSC so that the trial would commence.

“As far as we know the charge sheet is not ready and, therefore, there is no fixed date to start the trial,” Khasawneh added.

In late April, SSC military prosecutor Brig. Gen. Hazim Majali announced that the initial investigation results had revealed that involved individuals “adopted different roles, which would constitute a clear threat to the security and stability of the Kingdom”.

On April 3, Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi said in a press conference that between 14 to 16 people were arrested for attempting to jeopardise the safety and stability of Jordan.

Fifteen of the 17 defendants were released recently on bail with the exception of Awadallah and Sharif Bin Hussein due to their various roles and levels of involvement in the case that are different from the 16 others, according to officials close to the investigations.