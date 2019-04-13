SSC receives over 4,000 subscription applications during first quarter

AMMAN — The Social Security Corporation (SSC) received 4,069 optional subscription applications from Jordanians both inside and outside the Kingdom during the first quarter of this year, compared with 2,719 during the same period last year.

According to an SSC statement released on Saturday, the applications were submitted from Jordanians residing in around 40 countries worldwide, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

A total of 38,000 optional subscribers have benefited from pensions, constituting 16.5 per cent of the SSC’s total number of pensioners, SSC Media Director Musa Sbeihi said, noting that 1,321 applications for subscription suspensions were received during the first quarter. The SSC also received 3,753 applications for salary amendments.

Sbeihi urged Jordanians not registered with the SSC to benefit from the optional subscription so they will be guaranteed a pension upon their retirement, highlighting that they would also be covered for disabilities and death.

Eligible subscribers for optional social security insurance must be Jordanian, between 16-55 years of age (for those subscribing for the first time) and not be officially registered as a worker, Petra added.

Optional subscribers have to pay 17.5 per cent of their monthly salary within 15 days following their payment due date and e-payment services are now available via “eFAWATEER.com”.

Optional subscriptions are only available through SSC’s website (www.SSC.gov.jo) and via the SSC’s smart phone application.