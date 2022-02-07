Spokespersons training key for unifying gov’t media discourse — Shboul

AMMAN — State Minister for Media Affairs Faisal Shboul on Monday said that the training programme for government media spokespersons is an essential step for unifying the government’s media discourse, ensuring information flow, and inter-ministerial coordination on various issues, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister’s remarks came during his speech while attending the concluding ceremony of the first phase of the programme implemented from January 19 to February 3, which was held in partnership and cooperation with the Jordan Media Institute and UNDP, targeting 24 media spokespersons from various ministries.

Shboul highlighted the importance of the role of media spokespeople in ministries and government institutions in communicating the institutions' messages towards the media and society, and in addressing hate speech, rumours and negativity that spread on some social media platforms.

JMI Dean Mirna Abu Zeid stressed the institute's readiness to hold periodic meetings for those who are included in the training programme, with the aim of assessing the level of their development and enhancing their professional skills.