Specialised medical team dispatched to Gaza under King’s directives

AMMAN — Under directives from His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat on Wednesday instructed the Royal Medical Services (RMS) to dispatch a specialised medical team to the Jordan Field Hospital in Gaza.

The directives were part of Royal efforts to aid the Palestinian people and offer them support, in addition to enhancing the medical capabilities of the field hospital to be able to provide the best medical and treatment services to patients.

In implementation of the Royal directives, the RMS on Wednesday morning dispatched a medical nursing team comprised of consultants, specialist surgeons, anaesthesiologists and critical care physicians, as well as nurses and technicians, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Acting RMS director General Brig. Gen. Shawkat Tamimi, who saw the team off, told Petra that the team would start working once it arrived at the field hospital, and would be assessing patients and presenting them with necessary medical care and specialised surgeries.

He added that the RMS, through its various departments, would be ready in the next few days to provide the dispatched team and the field hospital with medical supplies, medicine and additional medical and nursing personnel if needed.

The Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza was dispatched to the coastal enclave in 2009 upon directives from King Abdullah, and so far it has received more than 3 million patients and visitors in Gaza.