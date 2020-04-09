South Korea extends $200,000 to Jordan in support of anti-coronavirus efforts

AMMAN — The government of South Korea has decided to provide humanitarian assistance worth a total of $200,000 to Jordan in order to help the Kingdom’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

In a press release from the South Korean embassy made available to The Jordan Times, Ambassador to Jordan Lee Jae-wan said: “The Korean government highly appreciates the Jordanian government’s preemptive and systematic efforts to fight the virus under the strong leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah.”

“Korea has also been experiencing a difficult time with COVID-19 and although its fight against this virus has not ended yet, we decided to support Jordan in considering the utmost importance attached to the friendly bilateral relations between two countries,” he continued.

“This is a symbolic gesture the Korean government and its people can show and I hope this will help the Jordanian government and its people overcome the current unprecedented crisis soon,” the envoy added.

“The core of South Korea’s COVID-19 response strategy is early detection” and treatment based on its diagnostic test capabilities, as well as maintaining openness and transparency on both the domestic and international levels, read the statement.

The Korean government has “aggressively” conducted diagnostic tests on suspected patients and all the people who had been in contact with them since the early days of the virus' influx, which is cited as an example of relatively effective and rapid suppression of the spread of the virus.

"Korea will actively participate in the international community's efforts to respond, especially sharing its experience with Jordan," Lee stressed.