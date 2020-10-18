Social media users welcome PSD crackdown on wanted people, racketeers

By Rana Husseini - Oct 18,2020 - Last updated at Oct 18,2020

AMMAN — Social media users have welcomed a recent announcement by the Public Security Directorate (PSD) to crack down on wanted people in the Kingdom, stressing that it is high time “thugs were arrested and put behind bars”.

On Saturday, PSD Director Maj. Gen. Hussein Hawatmeh announced the formation of a joint security team consisting of the PSD and the Gendarmerie Department to look for and arrest all wanted people and suspects of protection rackets, bullying, repeat offenders, and those who spread fear among the public.

Hawatmeh issued orders for the security teams to use force “firmly” while dealing with any suspects if they show any resistance, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The director also called on the public not to hesitate to file complaints or share any information about such racketeers.

The start of security enforcement was the second trending hashtag on twitter as of Saturday morning.

Wassim Habashneh tweeted urging the public to support the PSD’s campaign.

“I hope that our citizens, especially parents, would fully cooperate with the security forces to report any wanted suspects and hopefully nepotism [wasta] will not be used to release them”.

Another social media user named Afrodoit tweeted: “Finally they are literally arresting all these thugs and placing them behind bars”.

Another user named Saaed tweeted: “Jordanian authorities arresting criminals with past convictions! Amazing! I love my country!!”

Um Mohammad added: “All the support for the PSD and God give them strength and power”.