Social media users debate virus existence as local infections soar

AMMAN — As local coronavirus cases continue to rise, some citizens are still questioning the existence of the pandemic.

Some among the public, either due to a distrust in government, disbelief in modern science or susceptible to conspiracy theories, refuse to take precautionary measures.

When Sura Abu Taleb, who works in a pharmacy in Jabal Al Hussein requested a customer to wear a mask before being served, she said that she came under “a verbal attack”.

“The customer started yelling and cursing while demanding to be served. I quickly called the owner who then threatened to report the customer to authorities if he did not leave,” Abu Taleb told The Jordan Times over the phone.

“I have seen videos of people in the US refusing to wear masks in restaurants and malls but this is my first encounter with someone here. Usually, customers either come in wearing a mask or immediately wear it when asked,” she added.

In August, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said in a press conference that a study showed that more than 57 per cent of citizens are not aware of the virus’ threat.

The media minister said that almost 8 per cent of citizens believe that the virus is non-existent or is part of a conspiracy theory, a notion he said at the time is “disproved by the 700,000 deaths worldwide due to the virus”.

In October, coronavirus deaths jumped over one million, with cases and deaths escalating in Jordan as well.

“I do believe in the virus, but I think the numbers in Jordan may be exaggerated. I think the government may be fabricating numbers to attract foreign support, which is why I do take precautions but refuse to believe that we have that many cases,” said Fadi Abu Leil, a citizen, on Facebook.

However, Minister of Health Saad Jaber has repeatedly said that the announced case numbers are closely monitored by the World Health Organisation and that “there is no room for fabrication”.

Denying the existence of the virus has become debate topic on social media outlets.

Recently, a viral post of a Jordanian woman saying she “refuses to wear masks because studies have shown that they affect one’s immunity and cause breathing problems”, was widely debated.

Most citizens in their replies asked the woman to provide scientific facts and wear a mask at all times.

They added that if this woman tested positive, she would “selfishly and ignorantly put others lives at risk,” said social media user Ali Taani in his reply.