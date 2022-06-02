Social Development Ministry urges public to report vagrancy cases

An increase in street begging is expected during summer this year, according to the Anti-Vagrancy Department at the Social Development Ministry (File photo)

AMMAN — An increase in street begging is expected during summer this year, according to the director of the Anti-Vagrancy Department at the Social Development Ministry Maher Kloub.

Kloub told The Jordan Times that summer may bring more beggars to crowded areas, such as commercial centres, parks, restaurants and festivals.

He added that during the next three months more tourists will be coming and expatriates will be visiting their families in the Kingdom, which may also attract more beggars.

During Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr and until the end of May, a total of 1,627 vagrants were arrested across the Kingdom, of which 569 were males, 365 were females and 693 were juveniles, according to the director who noted that the ministry carried out 334 campaigns in the recent period.

“The ministry has intensified its inspection campaigns and measures are being attempted,” he stated.

He pointed out that professional beggars and vagrants always find “innovative ways and tactics” to keep their businesses going.

To address the social menace, the department’s head stressed the importance of “persistently raising public awareness”, encouraging people to go to relevant and trusted charities that have a letter approved by the Social Development Ministry and give cheques after giving charity.

Further, he urged the public to report vagrancy cases through contacting 0780777660, 0790777660, 0770044033 via WhatsApp.