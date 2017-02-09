Sisi invites King to Cairo, as preparations for Arab summit continue

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday received a written letter from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi inviting him to Cairo, delivered by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, according to a Royal Court statement.

During the meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace, King Abdullah and Shoukry stressed the depth of bilateral relations, while the King commended the economic cooperation between the two countries.

Wednesday’s meeting covered the importance of the Arab summit, which comes amid times of exceptional challenges facing the Arab nation, as well as the need to coordinate positions on key issues at the summit and “institutionalise pan-Arab cooperation”.

Talks also focused on the outcome of the King’s recent visit to Washington and talks he held with US policymakers about regional issues, especially the Syrian crisis and developments in Iraq, Libya and Yemen.

In this context, His Majesty highlighted the importance of resuming coordination and dialogue between Jordan and Egypt on different regional issues.

The King and the visiting minister also discussed the peace process and Jerusalem, with the Monarch stressing the need to revive Palestinian-Israeli peace negotiations based on a two-state solution and the importance of preserving the status quo in Jerusalem.

For his part, Shoukry spoke of the solidity of Jordanian-Egyptian relations and the importance of improving them in different fields, commending Jordan’s support as Egypt faces challenges, chief among which is the danger of terrorism.

The meeting was attended by Royal Court Chief Fayez Tarawneh, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, King’s Office Director Jafar Hassan, Jordan’s Ambassador to Egypt Ali Al Ayed and the delegates accompanying Shoukry.

Also on Wednesday, Prime Minister Hani Mulki met with Shoukry and discussed with him bilateral relations and regional developments, in addition to preparations for the Arab summit, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Mulki said that after the summit, a whole year of work, led by King Abdullah, will continue in order to maintain the momentum and boost joint Arab action.

The prime minister also noted that, through the summit, the King will work to renew support for the Palestinian cause, the central issue for Arabs, the lack of a just solution to which is the root of many issues and challenges.

The prime minister briefed Shoukry on the government’s decision regarding regulating the guest labour market and said that the government will allow workers without permits a two-month period to obtain proper documentation.

For his part, Shoukry said he understands the measures Jordan is taking to streamline the labour market and said that the Egyptian embassy in Amman will contact Egyptian workers in Jordan to rectify their situations.

Also on Wednesday, Safadi, who met separately with his Egyptian counterpart, held a lunch banquet in honour of the visiting official, also attended by Minister of Energy Ibrahim Saif, Minister of Tourism Lina Annab, Minister of Transport Hussein Al Souob and other senior officials, who exchanged with Shoukry ideas over ways to enhance Amman-Cairo ties in various fields.

They stressed the importance of King Abdullah’s visit to Egypt last year and building on its outcome, highlighting the meeting of the Jordanian-Egyptian Higher Committee this year, which will be co-chaired by the two countries’ prime ministers.