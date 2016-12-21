Sharing videos of ongoing security operations helps terrorists, expert warns

AMMAN — As security forces were in the midst of operations to hunt down terrorists in Karak, around 140km south of the capital, social media users and even some media outlets were sharing live videos of the procedures, a measure that “helps the terrorists”, a cyber security expert said Wednesday.

There are 250,000 active platforms for the Daesh terrorist group on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram as well as others, and these platforms are actively monitored, Raed Sammour, a cyber security and social media expert with 30 years of experience in the field, told The Jordan Times.

“Those who share the details of the security operations are unintentionally helping the terrorists by being their eyes in the field,” Sammour said.

Videos filmed by citizens and some media outlets showing the details of the security operations in Karak went viral on social media in Jordan and attracted high viewership as people were hungry for information about the attacks.

One of the videos showed the number of the security units that were working on neutralising terrorists in Karak. It showed the weapons used and tactics employed, in addition to the ammunition that the police forces had, Sammour said.

“Another video showed some security personnel asking for ammunition, while a third showed security forces filmed from the back, unaware that someone was recording. This is serious,” he warned.

Citizens flocking to the scene of the operation in Karak to take videos hampered the operations, according to the expert.

“Jordanians can help security forces by refraining from carelessly sharing videos that endanger the lives of the security forces and videos that can be deployed by the terrorists groups that monitor the situation… Citizens shouldn’t be the eyes of terrorist groups by sharing and re-sharing every single detail about security operations,” said Sammour.

The expert said sharing such videos can be criminalised, as such acts are in violation of the Electronic Crimes Law, the Press and Publications Law and others.