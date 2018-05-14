SHABAB 2250 project on UN resolution on youth, peace and security concludes

AMMAN — The concluding conference of the “SHABAB 2250” project related to the UN Security Council’s adoption of the resolution 2250 on youth, peace and security kicked off on Monday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The conference, organised by I-Dare for Sustainable Development in cooperation with the government coordinator office for human rights, witnessed the attendance of representatives from the European Union, the National Centre for Human Rights, national and security official institutions, media outlets, international bodies and civil society organisations.

The Resolution 2250 on Youth, Peace and Security, which was adopted in December 2015 following HRH Crown Prince Hussein’s speech as the chair of the UN Security Council meeting in 2015, is considered among the “most important UN resolutions regarding youth”, according to Petra.

The conference’s recommendation paper called for empowering the youth and fostering their participation in building and maintaining societal peace by raising awareness on the resolution and coordinating with the concerned authorities to mobilise efforts for engaging the youth in their local communities.

These recommendations were formulated based on the several phases of the one-and-a-half-year project conducted in cooperation with several youth-related sectors, where introductory sessions were held to raise awareness on the resolution 2250 among youth and stakeholders.

The organisation also launched an online awareness campaign on the resolution and the importance of its implementation, Petra reported, adding that I-Dare held consultative meetings to discuss youth’s recommendations on translating the resolution into concrete actions, after which the recommendations will be submitted to the human rights office at the prime ministry and other stakeholders.

Government Coordinator for Human Rights Basil Tarawneh said that the conference reflects the government’s seriousness and keenness to improve its partnerships with the civil society and human rights organisations, especially the ones related to the youth as they constitute half of the Jordanian society and can help manage the state efficiently if provided with the needed tools.

EU Ambassador to Jordan Andrea Matteo Fontana reiterated the union’s support to the national efforts in applying resolution 2250 in Jordan by setting policies and strategies that empower the youth, noting the importance of youth empowerment in achieving peace and stability.