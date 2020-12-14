Senate president, House speaker receive copy of 2019 Audit Bureau report

AMMAN — Senate President Faisal Fayez on Monday received a copy of the 2019 Audit Bureau report.

Receiving bureau president Asem Haddad, Fayez praised the role of the bureau in preparing the report through adopting “the best international standards” in its monitoring duties that aim at rectifying any faults at institutions subject to its monitoring, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also said he would refer the report to specialised committees at the Upper House to consider it and refer necessary recommendations to the House.

Haddad commended the Senate’s support to the bureau, expressing the bureau’s keenness to sustain cooperation with the Upper Chamber and its panels.

Haddad also described the bureau as a “monitoring extension” of the Lower House, stressing that it would provide the MPs with needed information to facilitate the process of questioning, achieving transparency and preserving public money and the supremacy of law.

Meanwhile, Lower House Speaker Abdulmunim Oddat on Monday received a copy of the 2019 Audit Bureau report from Haddad.

Oddat reaffirmed the strong support to the independence of the Audit Bureau and its role in safeguarding public money as well as combating all forms of financial and administrative corruption.

He also called for establishing “a state of integrity and clarity” among all authorities, leading to regaining the trust of the public, Petra reported.