Senate president calls on int’l community to halt Israeli aggression

AMMAN — Senate President Faisal Al Fayez on Saturday called on the international community to bear its moral and legal responsibilities towards bringing an end to Israeli occupation’s attacks on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Jerusalem and Sheikh Jarrah, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He added that “mere condemnations should not suffice in free democratic societies”. In a press statement, he highlighted that the Senate reiterates its unwavering support for His Majesty King Abdullah’s efforts to safeguard Jerusalem and its people in the face of Israeli measures to erase the city’s Arab and Islamic identity as well as its plans to change the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem.

He reaffirmed that the Palestinian cause will remain a top priority for Jordan until Palestinians are able to establish their own independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.