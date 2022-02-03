Senate friendship committee, UAE ambassador talk ties

AMMAN — The Senate's Jordanian-Emirati Friendship Committee, headed by Hussein Majali, on Thursday met UAE Ambassador to Jordan Ahmed Ali Al Balushi over bolstering bilateral relations in various fields, reviewing issues of common interest.

During a meeting at the embassy, Majali condemned the Houthi militia’s terrorist attacks against the UAE.

He stressed Jordan's solidarity with the UAE, affirming that the security of Jordan, the UAE and Arab Gulf states is intertwined, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The diplomat expressed pride in the ties between the countries at various levels, notably cooperation in the legislative and parliamentary related fields with the UAE Federal National Council (FNC), highlighting the importance of the panel’s efforts in service of regional issues.

The committee's members emphasised the need to enhance cooperation and coordination between the countries, especially in education, health, IT, investments, energy, infrastructure, water and tourism fields and the exchange of expertise.