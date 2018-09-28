Senate approves MPs’ changes to pension law

AMMAN — The Senate on Thursday approved MPs' amendments to the Civil Retirement Law under which ministers' entitlement to a lifetime pension was linked to at least a 10-year qualifying service in the public sector.

The amendments were passed during the last meeting of the just-ended extraordinary session, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Earlier this week, senators rejected deputies' amendments and insisted on the government’s version of the law that stipulates a seven-year public service as the qualifying period for ministers to receive the pension.

The Lower House insisted on its amendments to the bill.

Under the current law, ministers receive a lifetime pension regardless of the period of service, a privilege that has been a source of bitter public criticism at a time when the government has been complaining of meagre resources and a cash crisis.

Minister of Finance Ezzedine Kanakrieh has recently said that the value of ministers’ annual pensions amount to around JD10 million. During a recent meeting with MPs, Kanakrieh said that there are a total of 388 retired ministers and prime ministers benefitting from the existing system.

He also said that the value of annual pensions of all public service retirees amounts to JD1.33 billion.