Seedstars’ Jordan competition to select 10 companies for regional event

AMMAN — Seedstars World, a start-up competition for emerging markets, has recently announced it is coming to Jordan to hold a competition to select 10 companies for its regional summit, where $500,000 will be awarded in investments and other prizes.

The organisation will also host training sessions with support from Umniah on July 6-9, according to a Seedstars statement, which added that a team will screen candidates for a pitch event on July 7 and choose 10 candidates for the Seedstars Regional Summit.

“We are very excited to come back to Amman for the sixth time... and know there are companies in Jordan developing high-quality products. We are looking for the best and will take them with us to Switzerland in 2019!” Seedstars venture capital analyst Francesca Bombassei said in the statement.

The companies invited to the training session and to privately pitch at the Seedstars Amman event need to be less than two years old, have raised less than $500,000 in funding and built a minimum viable product that has regional and global scalability, the statement read.

“We are delighted to host Seedstars’ competition for the second consecutive year at Umniah’s business incubator, The Tank,” said Umniah’s Director of Marketing Zaid Ibrahim.

The Tank provides services to early-stage start-ups, such as financial and legal support, business and technical guidance, mentorship and networking opportunities with international investors, the statement said, adding that support has also been provided by the Swiss embassy in Jordan and Careem.