Sector leaders reflect on progress as Kingdom marks centennial

AMMAN — This year Jordanians commemorate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Jordanian state, a century of building the country and transforming it into a modern, regional power, according to experts.

“No one would have imagined that the rocks no one paid attention to 100 years ago would turn out to be of significant Roman history. Jerash has gone from a forgotten piece of land to a very important historical, cultural and archaeological site,” said Jerash Director of Archaeology and Tourism Ziyad Ghunaimat.

Ghunaimat added: “Not to mention the Jerash Festival, which has developed into a regional attraction for some of the most famous performers from around the world drawing thousands who fill the amphitheatre.”

The Jerash local community has also been transformed due to the renewed interest in local archaeological sites “as dealing with tourists of different nationalities has enriched their lives and experiences,” according to Ghunaimat.

In the health field, the General Director of the King Abdullah University Hospital in Irbid Mohammad Ghazo noted how the hospital, along with the Royal Medical Services and the King Hussein Cancer Centre have formed a “centre of health attractions” in the region.

“Medical tourism has increased significantly in the country as a result of better services, bigger hospitals and specialised doctors,” said Ghazo.

“We hope that those outside the Kingdom wishing to receive medical assistance here understand that our doors are always open to them, with their safety as our top priority,” he added.

In the industrial sector, Head of the Zarqa Chamber of Industry Faris Hammoudeh, pointed out that Sahab and Irbid industrial cities, two of the biggest industrial zones in the Kingdom, have “become a reason to believe that Jordan can exceed the expectations ”.

Hammoudeh added: “Jordan was already doing well in terms of exports and was working towards becoming an industrial power in the region. The pandemic has accelerated this industrialisation process, against all odds.”

From making its own masks and gloves to producing medicines and alternatives for international products, Hammoudeh highlighted that Jordan “raised its productivity levels to save itself in the hardest times”.

“Now that our workers know what they are capable of, we expect to diversify our lines of production and increase our capacities, hopefully soon when the danger of the virus has passed,” Hammoudeh concluded.

Nevertheless, there are still miles to go, experts noted.

“Now with the pandemic, it is unrealistic to say that tourism is the same or will be so before the virus situation is completely under control,” noted Ghunaimat.

He added, “however, we hope that we can restore our tourist numbers with the vaccine, which, prior to the pandemic, were at an all time high not only in Jerash but also in Aqaba, Wadi Rum and the Dead Sea.”

Ghunaimat added that for tourism to kick off again, “a safe, fun, and affordable experience for tourists must be provided”.