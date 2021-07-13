Second stage of water management innovation project launched in Mafraq

AMMAN — The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) have launched the second phase of a project that aims to scale up innovation in water management for climate security in Mafraq.

The first stage of the project was launched in Jerash in June. The project will be implemented over two years with the aim of strengthening the management of water resources in the governorates of Jerash and Mafraq with a grant of $450,000 as part of the regional SDG Climate Facility project: Climate Action for Human Security in the Arab States, according to UNDP statement.

The project adopts an inclusive climate security approach which goes beyond climate adaptation solutions in addressing the impacts of climate change, and in meeting the needs of Syrian refugees and their host communities. Moreover, it aims to develop appropriate mechanisms to strengthen local capacities in creating innovative change to water management, read the statement

The project aims to develop entrepreneurial water security projects in the governorates of Jerash and Mafraq.

The project will contribute to achieving sustainable development through the creation of additional job opportunities for Syrian refugees and host communities in Mafraq and Jerash. The full engagement of women at the community level in the activities of the project will be ensured and can be replicated and scaled up for a longer-term sustainable development, the statement said.

Mafraq Governor Yaser Al Odwan stressed the importance of finding solutions to the political, economic and social challenges that are facing the Kingdom, mainly those related to climate and water, in particular in Mafraq which hosts a large number of refugees.

Sweden’s Ambassador to Jordan Alexandra Rydmark said: “Sweden is proud to support the implementation of the resilience pilot in a second governorate in Jordan after its’ inception in Jerash in June. This pilot project shows that many of the Sustainable Development goals can be included in one project. For example, through this resilience grant we aim to tackle climate impact, gender equality, water conservation and sustainable economy.

“The project also links to a regional platform which includes similar pilots — all to be part of the Swedish funded SDG-Climate Facility with the aim to enhance regional cooperation around climate-oriented solutions. This approach is well needed, and supported by Sweden through our regional MENA-strategy, as many of the challenges of the region are transboundary. For example, oceans and fresh water sources are shared, climate change sees no borders and all countries feel the pressure of the present conflicts.”

UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Jordan Majida Al Assaf said this project is aligned with the national strategies and environment protection and sustainable development plans.

Assaf added that UNDP supported several water projects that were aimed to rationalise water consumption in the governorates, including several initiatives that improve access to safe drinking water and support farmers with modern irrigation technology to decrease water consumption.