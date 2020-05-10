Second phase of repatriation of Jordanian nationals to begin Friday — Faraiah

By JT - May 10,2020 - Last updated at May 10,2020

AMMAN — The second phase of repatriating Jordanian students and citizens stranded abroad will commence on Friday, Brig. Gen. Mazen Faraiah, head of the coronavirus crisis cell, said on Saturday.

Flight bookings will be available as of 10am on Sunday. Flights carrying Jordanians will take off from Cairo, Jeddah, Dubai and London on Friday, Faraiah said, as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

On Saturday, flights will bring Jordanians home from Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, Istanbul, Paris and Chicago, while Sunday flights will take off from Riyadh, Dubai, Larnaca, Almaty/Kazakhstan and Chicago, he added.

Faraiah said that more flights from Gulf countries will be included in the second phase, noting that other flights will be scheduled for those who fail to book on these flights, especially as the seats are limited.

Booking will be available on safelyhome.rj.com, where Jordanians will be required to enter their national ID numbers and choose the country of departure, he added.

He noted that entering incomplete or inaccurate information on safelyhome.gov.jo will render bookings invalid, as they will not be accepted.

The army official said that Jordanians in countries that are not mentioned in the second phase will be allowed to book flights, provided they cover the cost of transport to the departure airports.