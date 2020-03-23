You are here

Schoolchildren signing in online for daily lessons amidst curfew

By JT - Mar 23,2020 - Last updated at Mar 23,2020

A student views a lesson on the e-learning platform 'Darsak' launched by the Education Ministry on Sunday in cooperation with a number of partners (Photo courtesy of Education Ministry)

AMMAN — Minister of Education Tayseer Nueimi on Monday said that 521,000 users have logged in and 701,000 educational materials have been viewed on the e-learning platform “Darsak”, launched by the ministry on Sunday in cooperation with a number of partners.

Nueimi said in a statement to the Jordan News Agency, Petra that the ministry has counted 1,800,000 views on the TV channels "JoDarsak 1", which broadcasts lessons for the first to sixth grades, and "JoDarsak 2", which broadcasts lessons for the seventh to eleventh grades.

He added that the views also include those received by the Sports Channel/Jordan TV, which broadcasts lessons for Tawjihi (General Secondary Education Certificate Examination) students.

Nueimi said that the ministry is considering repeating the lessons that are broadcast on the electronic platform on the TV channels "JoDarsak 1 and 2" to enable students to view these lessons and take full advantage of them, according to a schedule that will be announced at a later time.

 

