Saudi crown prince visit to take Amman-Riyadh relations to higher level — ambassador

AMMAN — The visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the deputy prime minister and minister of defence of Saudi Arabia, to Jordan on Tuesday is “confirmation of the deep-rooted and historical brotherly relations” between the leaderships and peoples of Saudi Arabia and Jordan, Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Nayef Al Sudairi said.

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Sudairi said that the Saudi crown prince's visit to the Kingdom and his meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah aims to further enhance cooperation and coordination in all fields between the countries.

The ambassador added that the visit is an indicator of the countries’ joint efforts to realise the popular aspirations and ambitions in all aspects of the Riyadh and Amman relations.

It also shows their keenness to increase the pace of economic cooperation through stimulating the public and private sectors to reach high levels of commercial and investment exchanges that realise the aspirations of the two countries’ peoples, he noted.

He added that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Jordan reflects the two kingdoms potential to realise the targets of the Saudi Vision 2030 and Jordan's Economic Modernisation Vision, which was the result of national economic workshop that was held at the Royal Court upon King Abdullah's directives.

Sudairi also said that the visit has a great importance as it seeks to move Saudi-Jordanian relations to a higher level and a new prosperous phase that reflects on the two countries and aspirations of the two peoples, where it will work on achieving more rapprochement, cooperation, integration and harmony in all issues of mutual interest.