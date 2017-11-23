SAMS’ one-week medical campaign concludes

AMMAN — Deputising for HRH Princess Muna, patron for Nursing and Midwifery in the Eastern Mediterranean Region and president of the Jordanian Nursing Council (JNC), Health Minister Mahmoud Sheyyab on Wednesday attended the closing ceremony of the Syrian American Medical Society’s (SAMS) one-week campaign, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Mohamed Saleh, the leader of the medical mission, said that the campaign, which aimed at providing medical services to the local society and the Syrian refugees in Jordan, included 140 free surgeries in specialties ranging from open heart surgery, cardiac cathetersation, general surgery and women care.

He noted that the campaign carried around 2,100 visits to patients across the Kingdom, and provided them with free medications for six months.

Saleh praised Jordan for hosting large numbers of Syrian refugees and providing them with humanitarian and relief services, thanking the armed forces and the security agencies’ role in facilitating the mission.

Wael Husami, the medical mission cardiology’s team leader, said that the mission included 50 volunteers, who are doctors, nurses, and translators from the US, Canada, Australia, South Africa, France, Ireland, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

He noted that SAMS’ medical mission has opened a medical centre in Zaatari refugee camp that can conduct minor operations and transfer major cases to hospitals.

At the end of the ceremony, Sheyyab received an honorary shield on the behalf of Princess Muna, in recognition of her efforts in the medical, nursing and midwifery fields.