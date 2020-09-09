Safadi, Morocco FM talk ties, regional developments

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita on Tuesday discussed regional developments, namely the Palestinian cause and efforts exerted to reach a political solution to the Libyan crisis, over the phone.

The two sides also discussed prospects of furthering the Jordanian-Moroccan cooperation in all fields, according to a ministry statement cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

On the Palestinian cause, Safadi and Bourita stressed that the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international law, relevant UN resolutions, and the Arab Peace Initiative, is "the sole path to peace".

Safadi also voiced appreciation for Morocco’s efforts, notably hosting "Libyan Dialogue" sessions aimed at reaching a political solution for the crisis, one that safeguards the sovereignty and unity of Libya, as well as protects its security and stability and prevents any external intervention in its affairs.

Safadi also reiterated the Kingdom's support for all efforts exerted towards helping Libya find a political solution to the crisis and fulfilling the aspirations of its people.