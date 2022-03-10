Safadi meets USAID official over ties, cooperation

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Thursday received USAID Deputy Administrator for Policy and Programming Isobel Coleman and highlighted the “solid, strategic” Jordan-US partnership.

The meeting also went over the new memorandum of understanding to be signed between Amman and Washington, in addition to development programmes and projects that USAID offers in the fields of women empowerment, small-sized enterprises, refugee support and the water sector, according to a ministry statement.

Safadi praised the continuous support of the agency for the development process, facing the Kingdom’s economic challenges and repercussions of the hosting of refugees.

Coleman stressed that the Kingdom is a strategic partner to the US, commending Jordan’s role in reaching security and stability in the region and voicing her appreciation to Jordan for hosting refugees and providing them with decent living conditions.