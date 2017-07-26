You are here
Safadi meets Trump’s envoy over Mideast
By JT - Jul 26,2017 - Last updated at Jul 26,2017
AMMAN — Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi discussed on Tuesday the settlement of the current crisis in Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif with Jason Greenblatt, US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Greenblatt, was in Amman for talks about the Mideast peace process after meetings in Israel, a senior administration official was quoted in reports as saying on Monday.
“Jason Greenblatt arrived in Israel Monday afternoon. Following meetings with Ambassador David Friedman and Prime Minister Netanyahu, Mr. Greenblatt is travelling to Amman, Jordan for additional discussions,” the official said.
Petra said that Jordan’s diplomatic efforts to solve the crisis continue on the basis of cancelling the unilateral measures taken by Israel since its onset and obligating Israel to respect the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem, the source added.
