Safadi, Maliki discuss situation in occupied Palestinian territories

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday met with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al Maliki and discussed the current situation in Palestine.

During their meeting, the two ministers urged the continuation of coordination and consultations in an effort to mobilise an effective international stance to find real prospects to end the occupation and achieve a just peace based on the two-state solution in accordance with international law and the Arab Peace Initiative, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Achieving peace is contingent on de-escalation in the occupied Palestinian territories and the ending of aggression against the Gaza Strip, the statement said.

Both ministers stressed that the region will not enjoy a just peace without resolving the Palestinian cause based on foundations that fulfill all the legitimate rights of the Palestinians, foremost of which is their right to freedom and establishment of an independent and sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the lines of June 4, 1967.

Safadi highlighted the success of the international and regional efforts to stop the aggression on the Gaza Strip and achieve a ceasefire, especially the efforts exerted by Egypt.

He reaffirmed that the Kingdom will continue to “devote all its energies” to protecting Jerusalem, its Islamic and Christian holy sites, as well as its legal and historical status, adding that it constitutes a priority to His Majesty King Abdullah.

For his part, Maliki praised the Kingdom's efforts led by His Majesty King Abdullah to stop the Israeli attacks and violations against Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif and the Gaza Strip.

He also lauded the active Jordanian role in supporting Palestinians and their rights, extending thanks for the assistance the Kingdom provided to meet the humanitarian and medical needs in the Gaza Strip.

The two ministers emphasised the continuation of joint work and coordination in order to protect the rights of the people of the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, underlining the need for the international community to take responsibility and prevent Israel from committing a war crime manifested in the forced displacement of Jerusalemites from their homes.