You are here

Home » Local » Safadi, Lavrov discuss region over phone

Safadi, Lavrov discuss region over phone

By JT - Dec 22,2017 - Last updated at Dec 22,2017

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday discussed regional developments, mainly the US decision recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. 

Both ministers, in a telephone call initiated by Safadi, went over the Syrian crisis and efforts aimed at reaching a political solution, as well as developments in the de-escalation zone in southern Syria and issues related to human aid, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Safadi and Lavrov also reviewed Jordanian-Russian relations and means to develop them at all levels.

The conversation came as a new round of Syria peace talks backed by powerbrokers Russia, Iran and Turkey began earlier Thursday in the Kazakh capital Astana as major powers seek to revive a hobbled peace process (Click to see separate story).

up
10 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
4 + 7 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.