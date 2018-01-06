Safadi, Jubair discuss bilateral ties, region

AMMAN () — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Jubair and stressed both kingdoms’ keenness to further boost strategic historical ties at all levels, Petra reported.

During their meeting, held after a micro Arab ministerial delegation meeting, Safadi and Jubair agreed that the two countries would be working to further improve “fraternal, strategic and historical relations in all fields to serve mutual interests and Arab and Islamic causes”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The two officials also went over regional developments, mainly in Syria, Yemen and Libya, as well as the war on terrorism and Iran’s interference in regional affairs.

In remarks to the press following the meeting, Safadi said the pan-Arab meeting in Amman “provided an opportunity” for the two kingdoms to discuss their bilateral affairs, in implementation of directives by the two countries’ leaders.