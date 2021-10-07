Safadi, Germany’s Annen talk ties, region

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office Niels Annen on Wednesday discussed means of boosting bilateral relations and the latest regional developments.

The two ministers stressed their countries’ efforts towards enhancing cooperation over regional issues to achieve their common objective, resolve crises, as well as bolstering security and stability, said a Foreign Ministry statement.

Talks also went over the latest updates in the Palestinian cause, efforts towards resolving the Syrian crisis, as well as means of supporting Lebanon and Iraq, in addition to regional issues and joint action to counter terrorism.

Safadi praised Germany’s support for Jordan, emphasising the importance of the Jordanian-German partnership and highlighting the German role in resolving regional conflicts.

The German minister expressed his country’s keenness on furthering cooperation with Amman, lauding His Majesty King Abdullah’s role in the promotion of a culture of dialogue and his efforts towards regional security, stability and peace.