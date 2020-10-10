Safadi checks on health of PLO’s Erekat

AMMAN — Foreign Minister in the caretaker government Ayman Safadi on Friday conveyed His Majesty King Abdullah's best wishes to Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Saeb Erekat, who was reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Safadi, over a phone call, referred to Royal directives related to providing Erekat with any health services, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Truck drivers entering Jordan at Omari crossing need to undergo quarantine

AMMAN (JT) — Truck drivers entering Jordan from Saudi Arabia through the Omari border crossing are still required to undergo quarantine, an Interior Ministry official said on Friday.

Stressing that no change on quarantine measures for truck drivers coming from Saudi Arabia, the source stressed the need to maintain this procedure for the time being as a precautionary measure to halt the spread of the coronavirus, given the increase in the number of COVID-19 infections, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.