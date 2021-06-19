RSCN to share its experience in wetlands conservation at global summit

AMMAN — Due to Azraq Wetland Reserve’s long-standing experience in the field of habitat protection, the reserve was chosen to present its experience in the restoration and rehabilitation of habitats during a global conference set to be in September.

Upon the invitation of World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Spain, the reserve, which is run by the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN), will be setting out its experience on the margins of a world conference titled “the Restoration of Mediterranean Wetlands,” according to an RSCN statement sent to The Jordan Times on Thursday.

The summit aims to highlight the challenges faced by organisations and stakeholders involved in the development and implementation of wetland management and restoration projects, the RSCN statement said.

On Thursday, Azraq Wetland Reserve Director Hazem Harisheh told The Jordan Times that “we will be presenting RSCN’s experience and role in the conservation and restoration of wetlands”.

The RSCN, particularly Azraq Wetland Reserve, was chosen given its vast experience and continuous efforts in this area, he further said, noting that RSCN’s participation in the global summit is also an indication of its “prestigious position” among the organisations working in the field of nature conservation.

Located in the heart of the arid Eastern desert, Azraq Wetland Reserve was established back in 1978, according to the RSCN website.

The reserve is known for its “rich cultural history due to its strategic location and water resources, in addition to being used as a migratory stopover for birds from three continents, the website said.

“It is distinguished by lush marshland and natural water collections that form glittering pools and streams, giving Azraq its name, which is the Arabic word for blue,” according to the website.