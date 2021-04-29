RSCN calls for banning use of veterinary drug diclofenac

AMMAN — The Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN) on Wednesday called on the ministries of agriculture and environment to ban diclofenac use on animals as it poses risks to Jordan’s biodiversity.

Expressing concern, the RSCN said that birds in the Kingdom may be at risk if they feed on carcasses of animals that have been treated with this medicine, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Studies during the last two decades showed that vultures and other birds that were exposed to the medicine after eating carcasses of animals that had recently been treated with diclofenac died of kidney failure within a couple of days, said Tareq Qaneir, head of RSCN department of birds projects.

Voicing alarm, Qaneir added that local field studies revealed that diclofenac is a widely prescribed veterinary drug, noting that a large amount of this medication is imported and manufactured in Jordan, and sold under different brand names.

The veterinary drug diclofenac, an anti-inflammatory agent, painkiller and fever reducer, is widely prescribed in Jordan for livestock, he added.

There are three vulture species registered in Jordan, including two migratory species one of which is very rare, he said, adding that the number of griffon vulture has decreased during the last three decades to be listed as an endangered species in the Kingdom and region.

Veterinarian Walid Al Saleh suggested the use of Meloxicam, a safe anti-inflammatory and pain reliever alternative that also can lower fever, according to Petra.