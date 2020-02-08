Royal initiative grants support to charities for 10th year

AMMAN — Charities and centres supporting orphans and people with disabilities hailed the support they received on Friday as part of an initiative by His Majesty King Abdullah.

Financial support was extended to 329 charities and societies across the Kingdom, with the selection conducted in coordination with the Ministry of Social Development.

Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, head of the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal Initiatives, on Friday handed over the financial support to Minister of Social Development Basma Ishaqat during a ceremony held at the Royal Court, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Friday.

During the event, Issawi said the support, which is being extended for the 10th year in a row, coincides with the King’s birthday and the 21st anniversary of his Accession to the Throne.

“This support, under His Majesty's direct directives, seeks to benefit segments of society that are so dear to our hearts, including persons with disabilities, the elderly and orphans,” said Issawi.

Ishaqat said that a "thorough" selection process based on international standards was followed to choose the charities and societies to receive support.

In a press interview, Head of Rawabi Jerash Charity Association Adel Bani Mustafa said that the Royal initiative, which covers various regions across the Kingdom, contributes to improving the services charities and associations provide.

Head of Manarat Al Watan Wasifeh Safi, said that the Royal initiative shows King Abdullah's keenness on supporting these segments most in need of support, while Nimat Harahsheh, head of Farha Charity Association, said that the Royal support contributes to empowering charities and centres.