Royal directives: Issawi inspects projects in Karak, Tafileh

AMMAN — Under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah, Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi and a ministerial team on Saturday inspected a group of development and service projects in Tafileh and Karak governorates.

The tour, which included the ministers of education, public works and housing, tourism, health and youth, came in implementation of directives His Majesty issued during a meeting with dignitaries and representatives of the people of the Bani Hamida tribe at the Royal Hashemite Court two weeks ago as part of the Basman Forum meetings.

In Tafileh, Issawi and the ministerial team began the tour by checking on Ain Bidaa Comprehensive Healthcare Centre, opened under a Royal initiative, and Ain Bidaa Primary School, where the education minister stressed that, while measures are under way to provide students with suitable classrooms, a temporary space will be provided for them in the meantime.

The visit also included tourism projects in Tafileh, some 180 kilometres southwest of Amman, in addition to Al Tafileh Public Hospital, which is 70 per cent complete.

In Karak, some 140 kilometres southwest of Amman, Issawi and the ministerial team visited a number of projects implemented under Royal initiatives and checked on road expansion and lighting projects, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The tour also included Fagou Comprehensive Healthcare Centre and Sarfa School, where Issawi and the accompanying ministerial team were briefed on the school's needs.

In an interview with the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Issawi highlighted His Majesty's vision to improve citizens' living conditions and achieve sustainable growth across the Kingdom, adding that the King, during his meeting with representatives of Bani Hamida, underscored the importance of establishing agricultural projects and promoting investments in the tourism sector in the southern region.

Issawi also noted the King’s emphasis on providing jobs for youth and empowering low-income families through helping them to transition from being aid-dependent to productive families.