Royal Directives: Issawi inaugurates a number of initiatives in Jerash, Mafraq

AMMAN — In implementation of the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah during his meetings with the people and dignitaries of Jerash and Mafraq governorates, Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Saturday inaugurated a number of Royal initiative projects in the two governorates.

His Majesty prioritises achieving sustainable social and economic development that will have positive effects on people in various regions of the Kingdom, thus Royal initiatives sense the needs of local communities, in an effort to bring about a qualitative shift that will have positive effects on the target groups, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In Mafraq, Issawi, who is also the head of the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal initiatives, inaugurated Sama Al Sarhan Youth Centre, which was established by a Royal initiative, according to the highest engineering and technical specifications, to enable and strengthen the youth in serving their local communities and activate their participation in the development process, especially in the sports and cultural aspects.

His Majesty gives young people the most attention and care, always directing the need to support them and provide the infrastructure for youth’s work and sports movement, provide them with knowledge tools and skills for excellence, and motivates them to assume responsibility and engage in volunteer work.

The centre, which was designed with an area of 670 square metres, includes a gym, computer lab, library, multi-purpose hall, offices and other facilities.

Upon Royal directives, Issawi in the Deir Warak area handed over to Khaled Jaraideh his house after it had undergone proper maintenance and furnishing after a fire broke out in the house that killed his wife and four children last February.

In Jerash, Issawi inaugurated a multi-purpose hall in the village of Muqbila, with the aim of serving the people of the area on various social occasions and holding cultural activities and events.

He also inaugurated a public garden with a children's play unit in Raymond, which was implemented within the framework of Royal initiatives in cooperation with the Zaha Cultural Centre, to ensure providing best services to parents and children and promoting an incubating environment for their creativity and talents.

The opening of the projects was attended by the Minister of Public Works and Housing Yahya Kisbi and Minister of Youth Mohammad Salameh Al Nabulsi.

The governorates, under royal directives, witnessed the establishment of model gardens and the rehabilitation of many urban villages and gardens that constitute an outlet for the people. They include training centres for local community members, and branches of institutions concerned with children were opened there to develop talents and creative thinking among the makers of tomorrow, Petra reported.

Issawi stressed that the Royal Hashemite Court, in partnership and cooperation with the concerned government agencies, is constantly following up on all projects and programmes of the Royal initiatives, which are aimed to improve the living conditions of people, empower them and enhance their development role, to ensure the sustainability of these projects and their ability to meet the needs of the target groups and regions.

In turn, Kisbi said that the ministry's role lies in supervising and implementing such projects, and monitoring the level and quality of work, indicating that the ministry has carried out all the necessary infrastructure and structural engineering works, in accordance with the highest approved engineering and technical specifications.

For his part, Nabulsi highlighted the importance of the opening of the Sama Al Sarhan Youth Centre, which reflects the King's interest and care for young people, noting that the number of youth centres spread throughout the Kingdom, including this centre, has reached 201.

Royal initiatives are currently aimed to support development and production projects, provide job opportunities, encourage the establishment of small income-generating projects, support the women's sector, promote children's rights, and provide care for and rehabilitate persons with disabilities, orphans and the elderly, by taking into account the specificity of each region.

The opening of the projects, which were attended by the governor of Jerash and the deputy governor of Mafraq, the heads of local councils in the two governorates, and the director of Zaha Cultural Centres, followed compliance with public safety rules in view of the exceptional circumstances that the Kingdom is going through due to the COVID pandemic.