Royal directives: Issawi inaugurates development projects in Mafraq

AMMAN — In implementation of Royal directives, Royal Court chief Yousef Issawi on Saturday announced the launch of development initiatives in the Northern Badia region of Mafraq, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Royal initiatives included the construction of 100 housing units for underprivileged families and the establishment of a clothing factory, which will provide 200-400 job opportunities for people of the region.

During his meeting with a number of dignitaries of Northern Badia and representatives of youth and women's activities, Issawi, who is also head of the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal initiatives, stressed that the projects will be implemented in coordination with the relevant government bodies and partner agencies.

He listened to the most prominent needs and demands of the people of the northern Badia region, noting that these meetings come under direct directives of His Majesty King Abdullah, who is aware of the magnitude of the challenges facing the people of the region.

Issawi pointed out that Northern Badia will have initiatives in various sectors in the future, especially agricultural projects, according to the needs and priority of each region.

He said that despite the challenges facing the economy, His Majesty prioritises improving the living conditions of the people and public services.

He pointed out that His Majesty's vision for Jordan's future is based on investing in creative Jordanians.

A total of 20 underprivileged families also received keys to new housing units as part of the Royal Initiative for Housing in Manshyet Ghyath area.

Covering all the Kingdom’s governorates, the initiative, aiming to improve the quality of people’s life, was launched in 2005 in implementation of His Majesty King Abdullah’s directives expressed in his meeting with dignitaries of the governorates.

Issawi handed over the keys of new fully equipped and furnished residences, stressing that beneficiary families are chosen according to just and transparent criteria endorsed by the Ministry of Social Development.

Issawi also inaugurated a public park with an area of 6800 square metres as a recreational space for residents. He also toured the new Ruwaished Hospital project, within an area of 3068 square metres, and was briefed on construction works and medical equipment.