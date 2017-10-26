You are here
RJ new security measures delayed to January
By JT - Oct 26,2017 - Last updated at Oct 26,2017
AMMAN — Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) announced that it will implement the new security measures required by the US authorities for US-bound flights in mid-January 2018, upon pre-agreement with the concerned US authorities, a statement from the national carrier said on Thursday.
The enhanced security measures were internationally applicable as of Thursday, whereas the US authorities granted all airlines the option to delay the implementation process up to six months, the statement said.
The additional procedures will impact all airlines operating direct flights to the US, and will include all nationalities flying to the US with no exception, the statement concluded.
Related Articles
France on Friday said it is boosting passenger screening at its airports, responding to a request from Washington for extra security for US-bound flights over fears Islamist radicals could be plotting new attacks using hard-to-detect bombs.
Air travelers with smartphones or other electronic devices must be able to turn them on to take them aboard under new security measures, US authorities said Sunday.
AMMAN — Aqaba authorities are working to attract tourists from Europe to the coastal city, with new charter flights arriving from prom
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Oct 26, 2017
Oct 26, 2017
Oct 26, 2017
Oct 26, 2017
Opinion
Oct 26, 2017
Oct 26, 2017
Oct 25, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment