RJ new security measures delayed to January

By JT - Oct 26,2017 - Last updated at Oct 26,2017

AMMAN — Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) announced that it will implement the new security measures required by the US authorities for US-bound flights in mid-January 2018, upon pre-agreement with the concerned US authorities, a statement from the national carrier said on Thursday. 

The enhanced security measures were internationally applicable as of Thursday, whereas the US authorities granted all airlines the option to delay the implementation process up to six months, the statement said.

The additional procedures will impact all airlines operating direct flights to the US, and will include all nationalities flying to the US with no exception, the statement concluded.

