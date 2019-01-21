RJ announces flash sale for all destinations

AMMAN — Royal Jordanian (RJ) recently announced a new global sales promotion for tickets purchased between January 21, and February 3, 2019, under the theme, “Flash Sale All over the Map”.

Customers can purchase tickets for any of RJ’s routes using the offer. The discounted travel dates are from March 1, through May 31, 2019, with a maximum stay of 30 days and a minimum stay of three days, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The starting fares for the round-trip flights departing from Amman or Aqaba, including taxes, are as follows: Larnaca; JD159, Athens, Cairo and Beirut; JD179, Istanbul; JD299, Dubai, Kuwait, Jeddah and Riyadh; JD169, Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Baghdad, Basra, Erbil, Sulaymaniah and Najaf; JD229.

The discounted fare to Doha is JD329, Algiers; JD219, Khartoum and Tunis; JD249, Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Rome, Vienna and Copenhagen; JD319, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Geneva, London, Madrid, Paris, Zurich and Moscow; JD399, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong; JD329 and New York, Chicago, Detroit and Montreal; JD549.

Round-trip fares between Amman and Aqaba start at JD39. Passengers coming from different RJ destinations to Amman and Aqaba, or via Amman, are offered similar ticket fares, which vary by destination.

Travellers who buy their tickets during the promotion can purchase checked baggage allowance (up to 23 kg per bag) for lower prices. Royal Club members will also earn tier miles and flight segment counts on their account.

Interested travellers can book Economy Class tickets across all RJ sales channels, including through its official website and mobile app, its global sales offices and travel agents, and the call centre at 0096265100000, according to Petra.