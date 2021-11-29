Ribbons ceremony on World Olive Tree Day concludes culinary campaign

Participants during a ribbons ceremony to mark World Olive Tree Day at a farm in Madaba (Photo courtesy of From Farm to Fork in Jordan)

AMMAN — Three ribbons were tied to the branches of an olive tree at a farm in the Eastern Madaba Desert on November 26 to celebrate World Olive Tree Day — a symbolic day that was added by UNESCO and the International Olive Council to the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2019.

The blue ribbon represents international peace, pink for health and green for environment and sustainability, according to a statement from the organisers.

The ribbons were tied by local children from the nearby community with Simon Poole from Cambridge, author about the Mediterranean diet, Amelia Bilbeisi, extra virgin olive oil specialist, Nico Dingemans from the Netherlands, founder of From Farm to Fork in Jordan and Maisa Miqdadi, culinary heritage specialist.

The symbolic ceremony marked the ending of the seven-week culinary campaign “In Celebration of Olive Oil” that started on October 7 and ended on World Olive Tree Day.

During the campaign guests were able to experience the olive season by visiting farms in Karak, Jerash, Irbid and Madaba.

Various hotels and restaurants in Aqaba, the Dead Sea and Amman offered themed lunches and dinners, highlighting Jordanian extra virgin oil as hero-ingredient on their menus.

“In Celebration of Olive Oil” is part of the umbrella project “From Farm to Fork in Jordan” that aims to promote sustainable culinary tourism in the Kingdom.

According to its founder, Dingemans: “Promoting culinary tourism in Jordan in a sustainable manner requires more local and healthy products to be served in hotels and restaurants across the country.”

He added: “A good way to start is by celebrating seasonal hero-products with farmers, chefs, local guests and international visitors, starting with extra virgin olive oil.”