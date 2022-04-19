RHAS, JMI sign agreement to train university graduates on health media

Minister of State for Media Affairs Faisal Shboul presides over the signing of an agreement between the Royal Health Awareness Society and the Jordan Media Institute on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Minister of State for Media Affairs Faisal Shboul on Tuesday attended the signing of an agreement between the Royal Health Awareness Society (RHAS) and the Jordan Media Institute (JMI), meant to train a number of university graduates in the field of health media.

The agreement entails providing training for 40 young Jordanian journalism and media graduates, who graduated recently, no more than three years have passed since their graduation.

The training consists of two phases: The first is a 10-day academic training, to be implemented by the JMI on the subject of dissemination of health news, while the second phase is of six-month practical training in media institutions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the ceremony, Shboul said that the partnership is the fruit of collaboration between the government and the RHAS to improve media coverage of health related issues, as well as to offer journalism and media graduates paid training opportunities to help them enter the labour market.

The programme is keen on achieving gender-balanced participation among the beneficiaries, he said.

He also expressed thanks to the RHAS, UNICEF and the World Diabetes Foundation who joined hands to design and support the programme.

It’s a pilot programme based on a partnership between the government, civil society institutions and academic institutions, whose results could be based to attract donor support to provide training for other groups in the fields of environment and tourism media, Shboul said.

The RHAS is one of Her Majesty Queen Rania’s initiatives that aims to raise health and safety awareness in Jordan through preventative programmes and campaigns. It also encourages Jordanians to adopt healthy habits and lifestyles.