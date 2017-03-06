Revenues from remittances, tourism on the rise

AMMAN — Total income from tourism and remittances by Jordanian expatriates increased by 8.5 per cent in January, reaching $664 million compared to $612 million during January last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) said in a statement on Monday that initial data indicated a 4.2 per cent overall increase in Jordanian expatriates' remittances during January, reaching around $296 million compared with $284 million in the same period last year.

Revenues from tourism in January 2017 recorded a 12.2 increase, standing at $368 million, compared with $328 million in January 2016, Petra reported.

The CBJ said the increase in tourism income is mainly attributed to an 8.7 per cent increase in overnight tourists, reaching 339,200 tourists in January this year compared to 312,200 in January 2016.

Total income from tourism and remittances amounted to $8 billion in 2016, Petra added.