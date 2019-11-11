Rejuvenated gov’t vows to implement King’s vision

AMMAN — Prime Minister Omar Razzaz on Monday stressed that for years His Majesty King Abdullah has had a very clear stance on the termination of the two peace treaty annexes of Al Ghamr and Baqura.

“There was never any room for doubt, stalling or discussion regarding the implementation of the decision on the two regions,” the premier said during Monday’s Cabinet session, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

“This is a glorious day for Jordan that brings joy to the hearts of its people,” Razzaz said, adding that “Jordan has retained complete and undiminished sovereignty over Baqura and Al Ghamr”.

Razzaz expressed the Kingdom’s pride in the achievement and congratulated His Majesty and the Jordanian people.

Also during the session, the premier underlined the government’s commitment to implement the content of King Abdullah’s Speech from the Throne, especially in regards to improving living conditions.

Pointing to His Majesty’s directives on the matter, Razzaz said: “All ministries are directly concerned with the improvement of living conditions and the quality of services provided to citizens.”

The premier highlighted the “tangible” results of the recent economic rejuvenation measures launched by the government as one of the plan's four key components to translate His Majesty’s directives into action.

“Measures taken under the real-estate sector stimulation bundle have doubled the number of transactions for the purchase and sale of apartments and lands over the past few days,” Razzaz said.

Razzaz noted that the government will shortly be launching additional incentives as part of the economic programme, targeting youth employment as well as the enhancement of living conditions and services.

Meanwhile, in a press conference held to explain the aftermath of retaking Baqura and Al Ghamr, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that Jordan exercised its right as dictated in the 1994 Wadi Araba Peace Treaty by choosing not to renew the two annexes, and it will continue to do so after recovering the two areas.

“Jordan is a country that respects its commitments to treaties and abides by international law, Safadi said.

“Jordan has reclaimed sovereignty over 820 dunums in Baqura and around 4,285 in Al Ghamr, and it will now be enforcing its regular customs, tax and border arrangements in the areas,” said the minister.

Jordan announced on the October 21 last year that it would not be renewing the two annexes of the treaty that put Baqura and Al Ghamr under a “special regime”.

Safadi explained “special regime” to mean that the areas were accessed through a specific checkpoint and were not subject to Jordanian customs and tax laws.

“Now, the Israeli side has to go through the normal border crossing points,” he pointed out.

While a number of 15 to 20 workers previously accessed Baqura from Israel, the number has been reduced to four in the last few months, before the termination of the annexes came into effect.

“This is an indication that the Israeli side understands that the old arrangements are a thing of the past and that Jordan taking back the lands is now a reality,” said the minister, adding that “the soon to be elected Israeli government is also aware of this”.

The foreign minister refuted claims of contracts with the Israeli government pertaining to Baqura and Al Ghamr.

Agricultural produce that was planted in Baqura, which is to be harvested in two to four months, will be returned to the appropriate Israeli farmers, Safadi said as they were planted before the termination of the annexes.

As for the share of water from the Jordan River, the arrangement is to remain as it was stated in the Wadi Araba Peace Treaty, with Jordan receiving 35 million cubic metres annually.

Safadi pointed out that using the word “lease” to describe the previous arrangement, which has become the dominant description in the media and on the street, is incorrect.

“A special regime is not the same as leasing these lands. A lease would require contracts between the two governments, which was not the case,” he added.

Reclaiming Al Ghamr and Baqura, “was His Majesty’s vision, as it was in line with Jordan’s best national interests”, Safadi said, reiterating that “Jordan will remain respectful of the peace treaty and any other commitments it has made”.

Safadi announced the return of Jordan’s ambassador to Israel after he had been recalled at the end of October in protest against the administrative detention of Hiba Labadi and Abdulrahman Meri, who have since been released.

Later in the day, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh tweeted: “A historic and blessed day for Jordan, reflecting the unity between the people’s will and the wisdom of leadership, and their keenness to embed justice. Ghamr and Baqura have always been and will always be Jordanian territory.”